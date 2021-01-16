Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Waters by 22.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Waters by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth about $2,695,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Waters by 27.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $268.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $269.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.