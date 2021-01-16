Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,200 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 500,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $359,668.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,168.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 61,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,961 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 292,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 81,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $483.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

