WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (BATS:RESE) Trading Down 1.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (BATS:RESE)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.45 and last traded at $37.54. 1,390 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.