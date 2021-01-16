Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.25 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00050011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00118194 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00065742 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00253085 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,692.82 or 0.93891802 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

