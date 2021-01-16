WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Short Interest Up 33.8% in December

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 874,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $162.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.86 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $220,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,396. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.