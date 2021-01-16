Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Down 22.8% in December

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.
In related news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 411,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,204.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $263.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.
