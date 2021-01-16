Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Down 22.8% in December

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 411,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,204.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $263.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

