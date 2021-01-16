XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.82.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $118.86 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.90.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 123,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

