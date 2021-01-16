YGGDRASH Price Reaches $0.0001 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $697,543.60 and $26,763.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00508408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.21 or 0.04189220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016371 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

