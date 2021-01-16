Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Post $0.13 EPS

Analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.16. Acushnet reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOLF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

Shares of GOLF traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.44. 340,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. Acushnet has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Acushnet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth $7,060,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Acushnet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.