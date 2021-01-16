Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 462.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 1,860,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 20.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASC opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.