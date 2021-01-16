Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report $30.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the lowest is $29.66 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $118.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.72 million to $118.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $133.77 million, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $142.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

