Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.06 Million

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report $30.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the lowest is $29.66 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $118.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.72 million to $118.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $133.77 million, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $142.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.