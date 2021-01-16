Zacks: Analysts Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $767.05 Million

Equities analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to post $767.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $764.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $775.26 million. II-VI reported sales of $666.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIVI. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -802.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $6,535,269.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,707,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $597,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,197 shares of company stock valued at $26,434,407 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in II-VI by 16.7% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,435,000 after purchasing an additional 417,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 29.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 110,860 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in II-VI in the second quarter worth $1,203,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in II-VI by 30.6% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI in the third quarter worth $560,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

