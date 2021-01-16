Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.77.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,362,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $1,143,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,976.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,669 shares of company stock valued at $18,339,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of IRTC traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,674. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $274.21.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

