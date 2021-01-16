Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.77.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,362,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $1,143,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,976.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,669 shares of company stock valued at $18,339,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of IRTC traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,674. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $274.21.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.