Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) will announce $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lufax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lufax will report full-year sales of $7.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lufax.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LU. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

LU opened at $14.01 on Friday. Lufax has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

