Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to Post $0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. Resideo Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $24.99. 1,090,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,269 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after buying an additional 228,800 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 1,598,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,202,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after buying an additional 142,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 40.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after buying an additional 309,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.