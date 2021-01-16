Zacks: Analysts Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCEI. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $22.35 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

