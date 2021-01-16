Zacks: Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.50 Million

Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to post $106.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.49 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $126.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $379.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.20 million to $379.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $424.08 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $459.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In related news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 770,078 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,214,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 500,309 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,793,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 795,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 281,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

