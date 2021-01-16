Zacks: Analysts Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will post sales of $87.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.10 million to $90.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $273.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.80 million to $276.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $431.59 million, with estimates ranging from $401.13 million to $445.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of MRVI opened at $27.77 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $32.46.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

