Zacks: Analysts Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.92 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report $8.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.05 million and the lowest is $3.70 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $6.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $24.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $33.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.26 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $42.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $814,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,304,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,612,256.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,381 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its position in Molecular Templates by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,122,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 539,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Molecular Templates by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

