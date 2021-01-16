Zacks: Analysts Expect PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Analysts predict that PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. PRGX Global reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGX. Barrington Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PRGX Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 142,058 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PRGX Global by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 19.9% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRGX opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PRGX Global has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

