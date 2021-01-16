Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will post sales of $338.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.90 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $418.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,341.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.00, a PEG ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

