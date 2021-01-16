Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) will post ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. Blue Apron posted earnings of ($1.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of APRN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 311,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,781. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,830,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,305,912.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $44,618.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,260 shares of company stock worth $124,272 in the last three months. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blue Apron by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

