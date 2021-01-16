Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Medpace posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Medpace stock opened at $141.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.79. Medpace has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,750 shares of company stock worth $74,888,848. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

