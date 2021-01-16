Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce sales of $52.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.60 million and the highest is $54.40 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $208.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.10 million to $220.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $203.61 million, with estimates ranging from $194.70 million to $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.