Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 153.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,631 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRHC traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.72. 704,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,371. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

