Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Short Interest Down 27.2% in December

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

