$0.04 EPS Expected for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Diversified Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%.

DHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 93,871 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,010,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 1,901,343 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 442,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 133,273 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 797,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 522,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.65. 676,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,106. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

