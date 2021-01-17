$0.23 EPS Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AQN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,269 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,767,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,025,000 after acquiring an additional 664,947 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 382.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,585,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,715 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $65,576,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 35.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,239,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 528,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

