-$0.27 EPS Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is $0.11. IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million.

IDYA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $10,928,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $30,417.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 165,745 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,156,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 500.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 131,892 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $755,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDYA traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $16.85. 1,476,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,045. The stock has a market cap of $489.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

