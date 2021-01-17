$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.49. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $40.98. 476,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,821. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

