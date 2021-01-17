$0.53 EPS Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.52. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.52 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TOWN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.42. 125,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TowneBank by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 52,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 244.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,272,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,171,000 after purchasing an additional 219,464 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

