0x (ZRX) Trading 18% Higher This Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 18% higher against the dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $443.24 million and approximately $197.37 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00064984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.00516641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.43 or 0.04004693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013015 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016619 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,237,563 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

