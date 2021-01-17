1irstcoin (FST) Tops One Day Volume of $81,491.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $32.70 million and $81,491.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00104628 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000845 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00343071 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013804 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012554 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,655 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

