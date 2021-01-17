$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Pareto Securities raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.81.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $86.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.45.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 70.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 239.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

