$222.68 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to post sales of $222.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.04 million to $223.30 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $856.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $856.10 million to $857.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.19. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,796,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $20,458,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,501,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,068,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,691,000.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

