$497.73 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will post sales of $497.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $482.30 million to $516.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $314.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,302 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,706,000 after purchasing an additional 133,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 235,223 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

