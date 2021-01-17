$59.00 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce sales of $59.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.32 million and the highest is $61.26 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $57.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $231.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $234.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $235.91 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $244.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.52 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $701.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 165,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 326.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 153,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 56,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

