665 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.87.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,185.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,165.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

