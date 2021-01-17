88mph (MPH) Price Tops $73.76

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, 88mph has traded up 74.3% against the dollar. One 88mph token can now be bought for approximately $73.76 or 0.00205436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and $3.56 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00047338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00120325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00064135 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00250450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00070543 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,660.81 or 0.96536820 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph’s total supply is 230,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,274 tokens. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

Buying and Selling 88mph

88mph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

