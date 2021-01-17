$94.65 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post sales of $94.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $95.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $90.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $361.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.60 million to $361.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $389.90 million, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $399.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,385,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 87,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 40,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

