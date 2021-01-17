AceD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. AceD has a market capitalization of $917,995.59 and approximately $7.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000210 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000953 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.