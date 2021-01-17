Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Short Interest Update

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several research firms recently commented on AJRD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of AJRD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.46. 2,596,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,819. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.05 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 452.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

