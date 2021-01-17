Aeternity One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.89 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $28.88 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 221.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 375,208,570 coins and its circulating supply is 329,387,626 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.