AgaveCoin Market Cap Reaches $18.28 Million (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One AgaveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AgaveCoin has a market cap of $18.28 million and $11,740.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AgaveCoin has traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00529943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.28 or 0.04105238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012831 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016476 BTC.

AgaveCoin Coin Profile

AgaveCoin (AGVC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 coins. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The AgaveCoin token (AGVC) is a token to participate and support the multimillionaire business of Agave Industry. AgaveCoin SAPI, it´s a Mexican industrial company that aims to become a worldwide reference producer of Agave and Agave based Products. More than being just an Agave provider, AgaveCoin will revolutionize the Agave market by introducing his own Agave cryptocurrency. “

AgaveCoin Coin Trading

AgaveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

