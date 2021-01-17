AgaveCoin Market Capitalization Tops $18.28 Million (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, AgaveCoin has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar. AgaveCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.28 million and approximately $11,740.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AgaveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00529943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.28 or 0.04105238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012831 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016476 BTC.

AgaveCoin Coin Profile

AgaveCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 coins. The official website for AgaveCoin is www.agavecoin.org . AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The AgaveCoin token (AGVC) is a token to participate and support the multimillionaire business of Agave Industry. AgaveCoin SAPI, it´s a Mexican industrial company that aims to become a worldwide reference producer of Agave and Agave based Products. More than being just an Agave provider, AgaveCoin will revolutionize the Agave market by introducing his own Agave cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

