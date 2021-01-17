Aion (AION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.09 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $41.47 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,204.69 or 1.00263907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.75 or 0.00346751 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.37 or 0.00596288 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00156292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002031 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00025213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003355 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.