AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Up 25.4% in December

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

AirNet Technology stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 372,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,813. AirNet Technology has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.