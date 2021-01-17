Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 920,600 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 736,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Akerna from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

KERN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 3,604,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. Akerna has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Akerna had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KERN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 6,033.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 2,501.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

