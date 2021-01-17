Akropolis Price Tops $0.0175 on Exchanges (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Akropolis has traded up 59.3% against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $41.23 million and $17.02 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00064735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.46 or 0.00518450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.27 or 0.04026865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013030 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016702 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,619,036 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

