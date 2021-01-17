Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.43.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 27,319.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $3,337,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,360,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,758,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

